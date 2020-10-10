Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $33.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $415.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 201,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,529,000 after buying an additional 120,049 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 25,450 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

