Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heineken’s FY2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Heineken from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Heineken presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Heineken alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.