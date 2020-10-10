Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heineken’s FY2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Heineken from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Heineken presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57.
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
