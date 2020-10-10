Heineken’s (HEINY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

HEINY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays cut Heineken from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heineken presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of HEINY opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. Heineken has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

