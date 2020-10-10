Heineken’s (HEINY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
HEINY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays cut Heineken from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heineken presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.
Shares of HEINY opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. Heineken has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.80.
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
Further Reading: Economic Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.