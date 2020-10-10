Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.34). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $58.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Heritage Financial by 267.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Heritage Financial by 46.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Heritage Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,300,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,018,000 after purchasing an additional 92,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Heritage Financial by 102.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 97,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

