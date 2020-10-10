Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Heritage Global stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. Heritage Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 36.25% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. Its asset liquidation business consists primarily of the auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; accounts receivable brokerage services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services; and the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debt.

