Highway Holdings Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of Highway stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 million, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. Highway has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Highway had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

HIHO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Highway from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Highway from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder Zeff Capital, Lp sold 101,285 shares of Highway stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $579,350.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

