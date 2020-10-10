Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director Thomas P. Anderson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,611.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 40.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,026,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,594 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14,765.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,872,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,663 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 514.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,670,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,348 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 680.6% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,165,000 after acquiring an additional 890,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 288.1% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 974,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,372,000 after acquiring an additional 723,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $35.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $183.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.69 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

