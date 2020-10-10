HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HMSY. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered HMS from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. HMS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.63.

HMSY opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. HMS has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $34.96.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.54 million. HMS had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. HMS’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HMS will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HMS by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,541,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of HMS by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HMS by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

