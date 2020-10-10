Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

HCHDF stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.35.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

