Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.73

Hong Kong Television Network Ltd (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.73 and traded as high as $31.00. Hong Kong Television Network shares last traded at $30.85, with a volume of 2,931 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hong Kong Television Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83.

Hong Kong Television Network Limited engages in multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in multimedia production, contents distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a ‘one-stop shop' platform, including entertainment, online shopping, and delivery services.

