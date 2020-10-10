Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hope Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.67. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $15.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.10 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 19.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 24,741 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

