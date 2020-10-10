Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on HBNC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

HBNC stock opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $512.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $19.48.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth $50,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 55.9% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 570.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

