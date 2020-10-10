Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $86.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Horizon earnings were down year over year while revenues were up for the second quarter of 2020. The sales increased owing to the strong launch of Tepezza, despite a challenging COVID-19 environment. The company increased both Tepezza and full-year net sales guidancefor 2020. The label expansion of the drug will further boost the company’s sales. Horizon expects continued strong growth for Krystexxa and Tepezza going forward in 2020. The company’s efforts to develop its pipeline are impressive. The company also improved its capital structure during the quarter. The company completed the extinguishment of all $400 million of its 2.50% exchangeable senior notes due 2022. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date. However, the company faces intense competition, which is a concern.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HZNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.93.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Horizon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $86.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.59.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $703,530.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,005 shares of company stock valued at $11,157,638 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 860.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

