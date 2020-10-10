Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $545.67

Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $545.67 and traded as high as $648.20. Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) shares last traded at $643.22, with a volume of 2,071,154 shares traded.

HWDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) from GBX 523 ($6.83) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 607.86 ($7.94).

The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 570.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 546.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.85.

Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX (1.80) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howden Joinery Group Plc will post 3441.2976059 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

