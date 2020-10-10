Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $545.67

Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $545.67 and traded as high as $648.20. Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) shares last traded at $643.22, with a volume of 2,071,154 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) from GBX 523 ($6.83) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 607.86 ($7.94).

Get Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 570.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 546.69. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.85.

Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX (1.80) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Howden Joinery Group Plc will post 3441.2976059 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) Company Profile (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.