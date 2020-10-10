HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.97) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 397.81 ($5.20).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 309.40 ($4.04) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 617.60 ($8.07). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 314.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 373.71. The firm has a market cap of $62.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.50.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 51,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £167,755.60 ($219,202.40).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

