HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HSBC. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HSBC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC stock opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $82.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. HSBC has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). HSBC had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 362.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 177,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 139,151 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 6.9% in the first quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 278,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,798,000 after buying an additional 17,967 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in HSBC by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 143,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HSBC by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in HSBC by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.