Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HNP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

HNP opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

