Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Humana by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Humana by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.73.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $6.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $433.44. 348,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,388. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $435.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

