Hunting plc (LON:HTG) Insider Acquires £17,220 in Stock

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) insider Bruce Ferguson acquired 14,000 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £17,220 ($22,500.98).

Shares of HTG opened at GBX 145.10 ($1.90) on Friday. Hunting plc has a 1 year low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 444.80 ($5.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $201.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hunting from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hunting from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hunting to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hunting in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hunting presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 288.64 ($3.77).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

