Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HBAN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.17.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

