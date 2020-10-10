Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.97

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.97 and traded as high as $29.29. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 9,766 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $187.83 million, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 3.92%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

In other Hurco Companies news, Director Richard R. Porter sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $64,341.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,514.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 35.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 30.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hurco Companies during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Hurco Companies by 176.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hurco Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.