Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.97

Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.97 and traded as high as $29.29. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 9,766 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $187.83 million, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.09%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

In other Hurco Companies news, Director Richard R. Porter sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $64,341.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,514.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 35.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 30.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hurco Companies in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 176.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

