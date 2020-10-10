Husky Energy’s (HUSKF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HUSKF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Husky Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Husky Energy from $3.80 to $4.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.42.

Get Husky Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HUSKF opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Husky Energy has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.