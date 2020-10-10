Hydro Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.44 Million (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, Hydro has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $230,918.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, BitForex, Fatbtc and DEx.top.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.78 or 0.05061086 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031144 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinEx, Fatbtc, Mercatox, BitForex, DEx.top, BitMart, Bittrex, Upbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

