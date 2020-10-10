Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Hydro One from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.75.

Get Hydro One alerts:

HRNNF stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.