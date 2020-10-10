Hydro One (TSE:H) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Hydro One (TSE:H) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$28.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hydro One’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on H. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, CSFB set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.77.

TSE:H opened at C$29.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.00. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$20.25 and a 1-year high of C$30.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.5163265 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

