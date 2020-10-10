Hydro One (TSE:H) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Hydro One (TSE:H) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$28.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hydro One’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.
Several other research firms have also commented on H. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, CSFB set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.77.
TSE:H opened at C$29.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.00. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$20.25 and a 1-year high of C$30.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.
Read More: Dogs of the Dow
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.