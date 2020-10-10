I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

ARQT stock opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $921.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that I-Mab will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $60,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Osborne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $741,230.

