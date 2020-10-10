IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.39) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $408.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.31. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.42). Research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $755,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 56,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 39,606 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.