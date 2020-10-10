Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.33

Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $3.02. Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 11,800 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) from C$2.60 to C$3.60 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a market cap of $390.61 million and a P/E ratio of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.34.

In other news, insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 27,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.36, for a total transaction of C$93,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,506,886 shares in the company, valued at C$48,743,136.96.

Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) Company Profile (TSE:III)

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

