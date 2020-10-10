Independent Research Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €43.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €44.73 ($52.63).

Covestro stock opened at €44.78 ($52.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.42. Covestro has a 12 month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 12 month high of €48.18 ($56.68). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

