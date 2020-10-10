Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €25.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IFXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Nord/LB set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.37 ($27.49).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.