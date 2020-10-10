Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.37 ($27.49).

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a one year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

