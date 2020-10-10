Infraestructura Energetica Nova (OTCMKTS:IENVF) Trading Down 7.7%

Infraestructura Energetica Nova (OTCMKTS:IENVF) shares were down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95.

About Infraestructura Energetica Nova (OTCMKTS:IENVF)

Infraestructura Energética Nova, SAB. de C.V. develops, builds, and operates energy infrastructure projects in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Gas and Power. The company develops and operates various systems for receiving, transporting, compressing, storing, and delivering natural gas, ethane, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the states of Baja California, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Jalisco, Nuevo León, Sinaloa, Sonora, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, and Veracruz.

