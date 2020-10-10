Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Innospec from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average is $72.98. Innospec has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In other Innospec news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $642,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,741,822.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Innospec by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,473,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,372,000 after acquiring an additional 177,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,554,000 after purchasing an additional 45,385 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 535,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innospec by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,709,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 308,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
About Innospec
Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.
