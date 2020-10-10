Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Innospec from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average is $72.98. Innospec has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.49). Innospec had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $244.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Innospec’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innospec will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Innospec news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $642,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,741,822.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Innospec by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,473,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,372,000 after acquiring an additional 177,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,554,000 after purchasing an additional 45,385 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 535,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innospec by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,709,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 308,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

