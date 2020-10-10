Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR) Trading Up 0.1%

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR)’s share price was up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.15 and last traded at $27.13. Approximately 4,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 34,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,664,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000.

