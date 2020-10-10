InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Price Target Cut to C$0.20

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IPO stock opened at C$0.16 on Tuesday. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market cap of $10.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.49, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.10.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$5.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 million. Equities analysts predict that InPlay Oil will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

