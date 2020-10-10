Insider Buying: Assura PLC (LON:AGR) Insider Buys 192 Shares of Stock

Assura PLC (LON:AGR) insider Jonathan Murphy acquired 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £147.84 ($193.18).

On Friday, July 24th, Jonathan Murphy sold 319,713 shares of Assura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £252,573.27 ($330,031.71).

LON AGR opened at GBX 76.50 ($1.00) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Assura PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 62.20 ($0.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 88 ($1.15).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a GBX 0.71 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Assura presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 80.29 ($1.05).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

