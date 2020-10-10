Insider Buying: Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH) Insider Acquires £25,625.76 in Stock

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH) insider Lisa Bright purchased 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,252 ($42.49) per share, with a total value of £25,625.76 ($33,484.59).

Shares of DPH stock opened at GBX 3,351.30 ($43.79) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69. Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of GBX 388 ($5.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,414 ($44.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 102.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,203.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,882.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a GBX 24 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $10.29. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.66%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,185 ($41.62) to GBX 3,515 ($45.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segments. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and locomotion and pain management products for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

