Insider Buying: Kromek Group PLC (LON:KMK) Insider Buys £9,000 in Stock

Kromek Group PLC (LON:KMK) insider Peter Williams purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,760.09).

Shares of Kromek Group stock opened at GBX 13.90 ($0.18) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.39. Kromek Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 28 ($0.37). The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

About Kromek Group

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for applications in the medical, nuclear, and security screening markets worldwide. Its solutions provide high resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

