Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Insider Purchases £982.10 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £982.10 ($1,283.29).
Lee Hsien Yang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 7th, Lee Hsien Yang purchased 445 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £983.45 ($1,285.05).
- On Friday, August 7th, Lee Hsien Yang purchased 397 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £980.59 ($1,281.31).
Shares of LON RR opened at GBX 113.60 ($1.48) on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a one year low of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 792 ($10.35). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 196.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 275.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -0.38.
Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
