Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Insider Purchases £982.10 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £982.10 ($1,283.29).

Lee Hsien Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 7th, Lee Hsien Yang purchased 445 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £983.45 ($1,285.05).

On Friday, August 7th, Lee Hsien Yang purchased 397 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £980.59 ($1,281.31).

Shares of LON RR opened at GBX 113.60 ($1.48) on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a one year low of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 792 ($10.35). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 196.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 275.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -0.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 357 ($4.66) target price (down from GBX 460 ($6.01)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 387 ($5.06) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 377.64 ($4.93).

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

