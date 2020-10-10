Insider Buying: Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) (LON:TRR) Insider Purchases £56,000 in Stock

Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) (LON:TRR) insider Albert Gourley purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £56,000 ($73,173.92).

Shares of TRR stock opened at GBX 30.55 ($0.40) on Friday. Trident Royalties Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and a PE ratio of -4.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.34.

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

