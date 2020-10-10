Insider Buying: Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) (LON:TRR) Insider Purchases £56,000 in Stock

Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) (LON:TRR) insider Albert Gourley purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £56,000 ($73,173.92).
Shares of TRR stock opened at GBX 30.55 ($0.40) on Friday. Trident Royalties Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and a PE ratio of -4.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.34.
