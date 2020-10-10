Insider Selling: Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Major Shareholder Sells $13,125.00 in Stock

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) major shareholder Harold Albert sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $13,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,042 shares in the company, valued at $191,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Harold Albert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 7th, Harold Albert sold 77,954 shares of Profire Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $58,465.50.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Harold Albert sold 157,316 shares of Profire Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $117,987.00.

Profire Energy stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 million, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. Profire Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.02.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Profire Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,010,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 625,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 22,896 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Profire Energy by 16.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 258,233 shares during the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFIE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Profire Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

