INT Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.81 Million (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. INT Chain has a total market cap of $10.81 million and $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, INT Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One INT Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Allcoin, Ethfinex and OKEx Korea.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

INT Chain Profile

INT Chain (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, OKEx, OKEx Korea, Ethfinex and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

