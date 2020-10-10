Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Integer from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

ITGR stock opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. Integer has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $240.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integer will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 9,326 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $652,820.00. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Integer by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 580,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,393,000 after buying an additional 39,287 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 244.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 35,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 271.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 22,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

