Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

INTEQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intelsat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Intelsat alerts:

OTCMKTS:INTEQ opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.98. Intelsat has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $482.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intelsat will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.