Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Inter Parfums from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.86.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.87.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 52.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 19.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth about $239,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

