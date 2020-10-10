Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ICE. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.23.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $101.39 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.49 and a 200 day moving average of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $298,400.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,032 shares of company stock worth $19,530,127 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

