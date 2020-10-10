InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “InterDigital’s global footprint, diverse product portfolio and ability to penetrate in different markets bode well. The company is poised to benefit from its enhanced core market capabilities and technologies related to sensors, user interface and video, backed by rapid 5G rollout. InterDigital is committed to pursuing strategic acquisitions to drive its product portfolio and boost organic growth. Such transactions support the company's financials and contribute to its long-term growth. However, continuous commercialization and licensing of technology projects weigh on its margins. The company faces intense competition from its rivals to improve product quality and customer service. High R&D expenses lead to escalated costs. Capitalized patent costs, rise in capital spending and decline in return on capital are other major headwinds.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut InterDigital Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.20.

IDCC opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. InterDigital Wireless has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $67.06.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.34 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.79%. InterDigital Wireless’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital Wireless will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

In related news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $40,579.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $54,477.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,178 shares in the company, valued at $965,747.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,032,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in InterDigital Wireless by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,313,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,404,000 after purchasing an additional 103,467 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 99,725 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,759,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

