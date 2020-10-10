Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TILE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Interface stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. 347,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $403.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.70 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Interface by 349.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 379,554 shares during the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp boosted its stake in Interface by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 286,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 231,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Interface by 35.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Interface by 120.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 45,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

